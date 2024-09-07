International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Lowered by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,746. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

