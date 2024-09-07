Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $468.46 and last traded at $478.10. 250,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,512,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

