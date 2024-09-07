Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $448.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.91.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

