Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after purchasing an additional 212,725 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

