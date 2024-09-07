Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $66.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

