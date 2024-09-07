IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE:IRS opened at $11.73 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $866.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

