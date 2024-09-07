iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,055,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,150 shares.The stock last traded at $52.12 and had previously closed at $52.09.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

