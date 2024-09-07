iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,055,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,150 shares.The stock last traded at $52.12 and had previously closed at $52.09.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
