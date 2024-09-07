iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.26

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 44810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.