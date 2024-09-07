iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.37. 3,525,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

