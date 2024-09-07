iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IJR traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,888. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

