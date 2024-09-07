iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,483 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,692,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,125. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.21.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.