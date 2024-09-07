iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. 8,830,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

