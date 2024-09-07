iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.67

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 477653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
