iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.67

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 477653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

