iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 167,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of GBF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,991. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $106.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

