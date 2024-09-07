iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.41

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.41 and last traded at $112.37, with a volume of 34068629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.83.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 80,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,138,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

