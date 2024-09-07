iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 434,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 118,848 shares.The stock last traded at $30.45 and had previously closed at $30.52.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,157,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,404,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

