iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTFGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 434,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 118,848 shares.The stock last traded at $30.45 and had previously closed at $30.52.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,157,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,404,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.