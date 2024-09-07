iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MBB opened at $95.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.