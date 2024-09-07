iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $101.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

