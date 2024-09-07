iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after buying an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

