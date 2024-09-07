iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Increased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.