iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 10.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $72,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,732,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.68. 380,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

