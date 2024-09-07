iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,054 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $71,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 340,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,170,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12,052.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.60. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

