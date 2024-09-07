iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.23. 593,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

