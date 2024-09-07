iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $191.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.