iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Trimmed by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,479. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

