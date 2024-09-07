Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Iradimed worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 20,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iradimed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Iradimed by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

IRMD stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. 45,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,308. Iradimed Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $568.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 26.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

