Isthmus Partners LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AZZ worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AZZ by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth $72,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 38.6% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 139,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,958. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

