Isthmus Partners LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. 2,489,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,447. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSSC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.