Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 91,714 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.27% of MiMedx Group worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 461,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $907.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.98.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

