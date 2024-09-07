Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 3,662 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.41. 4,114,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,205. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

