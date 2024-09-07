Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.61 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITUB

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.