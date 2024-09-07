Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Itaú Unibanco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.61 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ITUB
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cloud Security Stocks Face Off: Find Out Who’s Leading the Market
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Defensive Sectors: Shielding Your Portfolio in Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.