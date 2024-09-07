Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITI. Northland Capmk cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Iteris Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITI stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $304.69 million, a PE ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,050,885 shares of company stock worth $14,340,733. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 150.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

