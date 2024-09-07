Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Shares Down 10.1%

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) was down 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53). Approximately 1,771,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 702,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.70).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 915.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.39.

Ithaca Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ithaca Energy’s payout ratio is 24,166.67%.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

