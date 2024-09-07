JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $6.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

JBLU opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 715.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,622 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

