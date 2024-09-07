JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.19. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 3,298,550 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 715.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,366,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 975,736 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after buying an additional 805,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 559,917 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.