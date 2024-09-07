Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

