JOE Self Reported Market Cap Tops $110.44 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $110.44 million and $3.16 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,075,252 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

