Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 205

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.
