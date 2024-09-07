Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 205

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.99) on Wednesday. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of GBX 117.20 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 172 ($2.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03. The stock has a market cap of £625.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,157.14, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

