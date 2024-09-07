JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $67.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.38.

O opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 974,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

