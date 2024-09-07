JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $13.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Stephens lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,018.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,672 shares of company stock worth $197,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

