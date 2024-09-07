JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target to $31.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

