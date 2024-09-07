Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) versus OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 20.90% 10.19% 7.78% OneConnect Financial Technology -1.09% -8.09% -3.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $6.81 billion 0.70 $154.82 million $0.39 31.97 OneConnect Financial Technology $3.25 billion 0.01 -$51.25 million ($1.38) -0.79

This table compares Kanzhun and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kanzhun and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kanzhun currently has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 87.65%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 542.20%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kanzhun beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Free Report)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business. It also provides intelligent product development platform for banks, which allows to shorten product development cycle, enhance speed to market, and facilitate product portfolio management; Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution for financial regulatory authorities; asset-liability management solution provides analytics to enhance financial institutions asset liquidity performance; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing under intelligent property and casualty insurance and life insurance solution. In addition, the company provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for support customer service functions; and Gamma FinCloud, which allows entities with expensive-to-replace legacy systems to directly migrate to the cloud to securely maintain their data. Further, it offers information transmission, information technology advisory, E-commerce security certificate administration, technology promotion and computer application, software and technology, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.