Kathy Johnson Weiler Sells 7,266 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $57,183.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,772.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Well stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 120.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,062,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

