Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $275.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.24.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $248.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 12-month low of $134.34 and a 12-month high of $254.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Progressive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

