Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KGC shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

