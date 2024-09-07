Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.53 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIRK has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.