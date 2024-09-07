Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Klaviyo stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $250,688.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,688.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,688.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,180,068.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,044 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

