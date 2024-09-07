Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.260 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

