Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Korn Ferry worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,347,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $28,590,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 393,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

