KT (NYSE:KT) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.58

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 69429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get KT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KT

KT Price Performance

Institutional Trading of KT

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 245.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 804,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 383.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 55.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KT by 31.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.